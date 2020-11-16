Smith made five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Jaguars.
Smith came up big on the Jaguars' first drive following halftime, as he sacked Jake Luton on third down and forced a punt, maintaining the team's seven-point lead. It was an ugly game altogether for the Packers, but Smith still produced with his eighth sack in nine games. As long as he stays healthy, Smith has a chance to record a new career high in sacks; he set a personal best with 13.5 last year.
