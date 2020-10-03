Smith (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Falcons.
After logging three straight limited practice sessions, Smith's status will remain uncertain heading into Monday. Smith's pass-rushing ability will be vital in slowing down the Falcons' aerial attack, and the defense could be in major danger if both Smith and Rashan Gary (ankle), who is questionable, sit out.
