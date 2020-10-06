Smith had eight tackles (six solo) and three sacks in Monday's victory over the Falcons.
Smith was not a lock to even play in Monday's game, but he was able to take the field and wreaked havoc on the Falcons' offensive line. Smith is now up to five sacks on the season, which ties him for the league lead with Cleveland's Myles Garrett.
More News
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Good to go•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Questionable for Monday's game•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Notches another sack•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Tallies sack in opener•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Outstanding first year in Green Bay•