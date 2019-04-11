Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Ready for offseason workouts
Smith (sports hernia) was active during the first day of voluntary workouts, Stu Courtney of PackersNews.com reports.
Back in January, Smith underwent surgery to correct a minor sports hernia injury that was initially believed to require 4-to-6 weeks to heal. Three months later, it appears Smith is back on the field and ready to go. While the injury wasn't believed to be overly serious in the first place, the 26-year-old will undoubtedly benefit from a full offseason uninhibited by any sort of rehab.
More News
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Ready to join Packers•
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Recovering from hernia•
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Posts 8.5 sacks in 2018•
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Notches 1.5 sacks in win•
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Breakout performance against Titans•
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Set to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...