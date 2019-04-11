Smith (sports hernia) was active during the first day of voluntary workouts, Stu Courtney of PackersNews.com reports.

Back in January, Smith underwent surgery to correct a minor sports hernia injury that was initially believed to require 4-to-6 weeks to heal. Three months later, it appears Smith is back on the field and ready to go. While the injury wasn't believed to be overly serious in the first place, the 26-year-old will undoubtedly benefit from a full offseason uninhibited by any sort of rehab.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...