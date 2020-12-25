Smith (ankle/thumb/neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Smith was limited at practice all week due to the trio of injuries, but he's good to go for Sunday's contest. The 28-year-old continues to be one of the best pass rushers in the league with 48 tackles, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles through 14 games.