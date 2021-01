Smith (ankle/thumb) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's home game against the Rams, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Smith began the week as a limited participant in practice while nursing a pair of injuries, but he's on track for Saturday's NFC divisional-round contest against the Rams. The star linebacker notched 12.5 sacks across 16 appearances during the regular season.