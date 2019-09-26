Smith is active for Thursday's game against the Eagles, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

Smith injured his knee Tuesday and was initially listed as questionable for Week 4, but the veteran linebacker appears back to full health. The former Raven has been a disruptive pass rusher across three starts with the Packers, and he'll attempt to cause havoc once again versus Philadelphia. In the event that Smith were limited at all, first-round rookie Rashan Gary would step into a larger role on defense.