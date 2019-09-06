Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Registers sack in Packers debut
Smith had three solo tackles and a sack in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
In his first game as a Packer, Smith provided precisely the pass-rush boost Green Bay was looking for when the team signed him to a lucrative deal during the offseason, registering a sack and six pressures, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Smith was on the field for 66.6 percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps last season, but the Packers signed him to play a bigger role, and he did just that in Week 1, finding himself on the field for 67 of the 73 plays -- 92 percent -- the Bears ran against the Packers' defense Thursday night.
