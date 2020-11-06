Smith had two tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in Thursday's 34-17 win over the 49ers.

Smith was limited in practice by an ankle injury during the week, but he ultimately went into the game without an injury designation and left a major mark on the contest. His sack and fumble recovery came on the same play, as Smith dislodged the ball from 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens, then came up with it himself. With seven sacks this season, Smith should challenge last year's career-high total of 13.5 if he can stay healthy.