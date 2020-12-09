Smith finished with three tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Eagles.
Smith capitalized on a favorable matchup against Philadelphia's paper mache offensive line to reach double-digit sacks for the second consecutive season. The standout pass rusher needs three sacks over Green Bay's last four games to reach last year's total of 13.5.
