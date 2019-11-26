Play

Smith recorded six tackles (5 solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 37-8 loss to San Francisco.

Smith is now up to 10 sacks on the year, a new career high in his fifth season in the league. He needs just seven more tackles to reach a new peak in that category as well.

