Smith (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Smith hasn't missed a game this season, and he last carried a questionable tag into the weekend back in Week 6. It's slightly concerning that his status is in question again, but three straight limited practices put him on the right track for Sunday's game. Smith has been outstanding once again, racking up 42 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles through 11 games. Rashan Gary would step into a heightened role if Smith ended up inactive.