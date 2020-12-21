Smith posted three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Panthers.
Smith made a key sack against Teddy Bridgewater with just 2:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, helping to force the Panthers to settle for a field goal late in the game. The 28-year-old linebacker has now rung up 11.5 sacks this season, and he could surpass last year's career-high 13.5 sacks.
