Smith had two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.

Smith did not wreak as much havoc as he did when the Packers and Vikings squared off late in the 2019 season, but he still managed to take down Kirk Cousins in the backfield once. Counting playoff contests, Smith now has 16.5 sacks over 19 games since joining the Packers as a free agent two offseasons ago.