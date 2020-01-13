Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Two sacks in playoff victory
Smith had two sacks in Sunday's divisional round win over the Seahawks.
Smith has now recorded 15.5 sacks over 17 games since joining the Packers over the offseason. He will draw plenty of attention from the 49ers in next week's NFC Championship Game
