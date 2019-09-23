Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Two sacks Week 3
Smith recorded three tackles (two solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 27-16 win over the Broncos.
Smith has now made three sacks in three games this season. The fifth-year pro's inconsistent weekly tackle count makes him a risky IDP asset, though he possesses upside as a pass rusher.
More News
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Registers sack in Packers debut•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Ready for offseason workouts•
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Ready to join Packers•
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Recovering from hernia•
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Posts 8.5 sacks in 2018•
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Notches 1.5 sacks in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...