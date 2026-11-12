Franklin (shin) did not participate in Wednesday's jog-through practice.

Franklin has missed the Packers' last three games while recovering from a hairline fracture in his shin that he suffered in Week 6 against the Cowboys. He hasn't been cleared to practice since sustaining the injury, so unless he can return to on-field action over the next couple of days, Franklin is unlikely to be available for this Sunday's NFC North showdown against the Vikings. Isaiah McDuffie has stepped into a starting role at inside linebacker in Franklin's absence.