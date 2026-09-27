Franklin tallied 10 tackles (three solo) during the Packers' 35-14 loss to the Falcons on Thursday.

Franklin played every single defensive snap for the third week in a row and finished Thursday's game tied with Evan Williams for most tackles on the Packers. It was the first time this season that Franklin logged double-digit stops after doing so five times across 17 regular-season games in 2025. The veteran linebacker is up to 21 tackles (seven solo) and is on pace to crack the 100-tackle mark for a fifth consecutive year.