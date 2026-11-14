Franklin (shin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Franklin was a non-participant throughout the Packers' Week 10 prep, but the linebacker has not yet been officially ruled out ahead of Sunday's divisional contest. The starting inside linebacker is likely ready to suit up mentally if his shin recovers enough by game day but the prospect remains a long shot. If Franklin is inactive come game time, Isaiah McDuffie is in line to take over as the starting inside linebacker opposite Ty'Ron Hopper.