Franklin (shin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters Friday that Franklin injured his shin on a collision during Thursday's practice, and the injury is severe enough for the veteran linebacker to miss his first game of the 2026 season. He's played every defensive snap in five of six games, and that workload will likely fall on Isaiah McDuffie or Nick Niemann for Sunday's NFC North tilt. Franklin's next chance to play is Week 8 against the Panthers on Thursday.