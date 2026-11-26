Franklin (shin) is inactive for Wednesday's game against the Rams, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Franklin drew the questionable tag for Wednesday's game following three consecutive limited practices. However, the veteran linebacker will end up missing a fifth consecutive game due to a hairline fracture in his shin that he suffered during a practice session in late October, so Ty'Ron Hopper will continue to operate in an elevated role on defense. Franklin's next opportunity to play is Week 13 against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 6.