Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday that Anderson (ankle) is likely out for the remainder of the season, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The BYU product sustained an ankle injury in the Week 17 loss to the Ravens and is now expected to miss the remainder of the Packers' 2025 campaign. Across 14 contests this season, Anderson tallied 15 total tackles and one fumble recovery while primarily contributing on special teams (206 special-teams snaps and 22 on defense). While he's sidelined, expect Kitan Oladapo and Jaylin Simpson to serve as the Packers' top reserve safeties.