Anderson (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson was limited throughout the week in practice due to a knee injury sustained in early August. The BYU product was a key contributor on special teams in 2024, tallying 16 total tackles over 371 total snaps (118 defensive and 253 on special teams). If he's unable to play in Week 1, Kitan Oladapo will likely play as Green Bay's lone reserve safety.