Thielen (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Though he was activated from injured reserve during the Panthers' Week 11 bye, Thielen had still been listed as questionable heading into Sunday after logging a trio of limited practices this week. The Panthers were ultimately satisfied enough with the veteran wideout's health to clear him to play for the first time since Week 3, and he could immediately settle into a high-volume role in the passing attack. Since Thielen last played, the Panthers have traded away No. 1 wideout Diontae Johnson to the Ravens, and Carolina will also be down another key pass catcher Sunday in undrafted rookie receiver Jalen Coker (quadricep), who had played 90 percent of the offensive snaps in a Week 10 win over the Giants.