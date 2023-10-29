Thielen caught eight of 11 targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Texans.

Neither offense had much success in this one, but Thielen still posted solid numbers as the leading receiver on either squad. The veteran wideout has seen double-digit targets in four of the last five contests, posting a 48-515-3 line on 59 targets over that stretch, and he could be poised for another big performance in Week 9 against a Colts secondary that just got torched by the Saints' passing game.