Thielen brought in his only target for 10 yards in Friday's 30-10 preseason loss to Cleveland.

Thielen made a clean sideline catch in the first quarter before making an early exit with the rest of the first-team offense in Friday's preseason opener. The 34-year-old flirted with the idea of retirement this past offseason before deciding to suit up for at least one more season with the Panthers. Thielen remained productive in 10 active games with Carolina last year, producing a 48-615-5 receiving line over that span. Look for the two-time Pro Bowler to operate as one of quarterback Bryce Young's top targets out of the gate in 2025.