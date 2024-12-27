Thielen (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.

The Panthers placed a cap on Thielen's practice reps Thursday and Friday due to a hamstring issue, but it won't stop him from being available to the Panthers offense Week 17. He'll be facing a banged-up Buccaneers secondary Sunday that he took for eight catches (on 10 targets) for 99 yards and one touchdown back in Week 13.