Thielen was limited at practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
After not being included on Carolina's first practice report of the week Wednesday, Thielen was added to it one day later. His practice restrictions may be maintenance-related, but the health concern is a new one for the veteran wide receiver. As such, Thielen's status will be monitored as the weekend draws closer to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday at Tampa Bay.
