Thielen (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Thielen sandwiched limited practices Wednesday and Friday around a Thursday absence, after no report of any injury prior to this week. Fellow wide receiver DJ Chark (hamstring) is ruled out for Week 1 but suggested he'll be ready Week 2, while Terrace Marshall (back) is good to for for the opener after avoiding a designation on the final injury report. Rookie Jonathan Mingo and fourth-year pro Laviska Shenault are the only WRs on the Carolina roster that weren't listed on the report at all this week. Thielen may end up a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff in Atlanta on Sunday.