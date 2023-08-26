Thielen caught four of five targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

Despite missing a few snaps after he took a big hit, Thielen accounted for five of the 10 targets and 66 percent of Carolina's receiving yards while QB Bryce Young was in the game. The Panthers' first-team offense scored 10 points on two drives against Detroit's second-team defense, with the final play being a 21-yard touchdown reception by Thielen on a corner route. The 33-year-old has a chance to lead the Panthers in targets this season and should see his share of looks Week 1 at Atlanta, especially if DJ Chark (hamstring) is sidelined.