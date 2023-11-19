Thielen secures eight of 11 targets for 74 yards in the Panthers' 33-10 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Thielen led the Panthers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, corralling half of Bryce Young's completions and 74 of the struggling rookie quarterback's 123 passing yards. The veteran wideout has no fewer than five receptions in every game since Week 2, and although he hasn't eclipsed 100 receiving yards or scored since Week 6, he'll head into a Week 12 road matchup against a Titans defense that gives up plenty of production to wide receivers with plenty of momentum.