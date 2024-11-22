Thielen (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Kansas City, but Panthers coach Dave Canales said Friday that the wide receiver will play, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Thielen's active status should be confirmed 90 minutes prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. He never quite made it back to full practice participation, instead logging limited sessions each day this week. The exact nature of his role remains in question, as Jalen Coker (quadriceps) has done solid work from the slot in recent weeks but now is listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice. While the Panthers may be inclined to move Coker to the perimeter anyway to free up slot work for Thielen, it's fair to say Thielen's Week 12 volume projection improves if he's active and Coker isn't.