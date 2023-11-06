Thielen caught five of six targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Colts.

The veteran wideout posted his worst numbers since his Week 1 debut with the Panthers, as Thielen hadn't recorded fewer than seven catches, eight targets or 54 yards since until Sunday's weak effort. Carolina coach Frank Reich appears committed to sticking with rookie Bryce Young under center, but it might be better for Thielen's production if veteran Andy Dalton took the reins of the offense. However, a switch isn't likely to happen on a short week as the Panthers get ready for a Thursday night clash with the Bears in Week 10.