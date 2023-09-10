Thielen (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Thielen fit in limited practice sessions Wednesday and Friday around an absence from practice Thursday, resulting in him taking a questionable designation into the weekend. The Panthers ultimately were confident enough in Thielen's health to roll him out Week 1, and even though he's entering the season as Carolina's nominal No. 1 wideout, he could be even busier in his team debut than initially anticipated. Carolina is without one of its other starting receivers in DJ Chark (hamstring) for the season opener, and his absence could result in Thielen drawing an extra target or two from rookie quarterback Bryce Young.