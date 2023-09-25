Thielen caught 11 of 14 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Seahawks.

With veteran Andy Dalton at quarterback instead of rookie Bryce Young (ankle), Carolina's passing game erupted and Thielen produced his highest single-game receiving yards total since Week 10 of the 2017 campaign, when he was in his prime with Minnesota. The 33-year-old wideout capped his performance with a 15-yard TD catch inside the final two minutes of the game as the Panthers tried to stage a late comeback. Thielen had already begun to establish some chemistry with Young, so his fantasy value might be less affected than some of his teammates by who's throwing him passes in Week 4, but his ceiling will be much higher if Dalton's under center again for a potential revenge game against the Vikings.