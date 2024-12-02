Thielen recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 99 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

Thielen led the team in targets and posted his highest yardage total since Week 6 of the 2023 season. His longest catch came on a 25-yard touchdown with 30 seconds remaining in the game for what appeared to be the game-winning score. He also chipped in a pair of 16-yard grabs and narrowly missed another touchdown grab just before halftime when he was ruled out of bounds on a controversial call. While the Panthers will likely try to get Xavier Legette and some of their other younger pass catchers involved down the stretch, Thielen has quickly become a favorite target of Bryce Young in two games since returning from a hamstring injury.