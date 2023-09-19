Thielen caught seven of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Saints. He also caught a two-point conversion.

After making only two catches in his Panthers debut, Thielen caught three passes on Carolina's opening drive and accounted for five of Bryce Young's eight first-half completions. The veteran wide receiver added a three-yard touchdown catch and a two-point conversion on Carolina's final drive. With Young having thrown for only 299 yards and a 2:2 TD:INT through two starts, Carolina's pass catchers will be tough to trust in Seattle in Week 3, but Thielen has been the team's most productive receiver through two games.

