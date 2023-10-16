Thielen recorded 11 receptions on 13 targets for 115 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Dolphins.

Thielen worked particularly effectively in the intermediate areas of the field in Sunday's defeat, tallying four catches of greater than 11 yards. He also continued to dominate work amongst the Carolina receiving corps, as he now has either 13 or 14 targets in three of his last four games, while topping 100 receiving yards on all three occasions. Bryce Young may ultimately start to distribute the ball more evenly between his pass catchers as he grows more comfortable in the NFL, but it's clear that he has particular rapport with Thielen at this point.