Thielen recorded five receptions on seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Cowboys.
The Panthers couldn't get their passing attack on track, with the only explosive play being an 83-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker. Thus, despite leading the team in targets and receptions, Thielen turned in a modest performance. Positively, he should remain Bryce Young's top target, though the overall state of the Carolina offense may lead to inconsistent results.
More News
-
Panthers' Adam Thielen: Tops century mark Sunday•
-
Panthers' Adam Thielen: Impressive showing against Bucs•
-
Panthers' Adam Thielen: Makes immediate impact upon return•
-
Panthers' Adam Thielen: Active for first time since Week 3•
-
Panthers' Adam Thielen: Expected to play•
-
Panthers' Adam Thielen: Remains limited in practice•