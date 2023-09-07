Thielen (ankle) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

After he put in a limited session Wednesday, Thielen was merely a spectator one day later, joining DJ Chark (hamstring) as a DNP. The Panthers thus have three questions marks in their receiving corps ahead of Sunday's game in Atlanta, with Terrace Marshall (back) again having a cap on his reps. The situation for all three bears watching to get a sense of who may be available for rookie quarterback Bryce Young this weekend.