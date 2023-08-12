Thielen caught his only target for eight yards in Saturday's 27-0 preseason loss to the Jets.

Thielen started the game along with DJ Chark and rookie Jonathan Mingo at wide receiver, but those three and fellow wideout Terrace Marshall combined for just two catches across the three drives they spent in the game alongside rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Things didn't get any better for Carolina's offense after the backups came in. Thielen has a chance to emerge as Young's top target in Carolina's remade passing game. The veteran wide receiver's embarking on his first season with the Panthers after spending nine years in Minnesota.