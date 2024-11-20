Thielen (hamstring) has been medically cleared to play and said he took team reps for the first time in eight weeks during a limited practice Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Previously limited to individual drills or side work, Thielen has now progressed to team drills after a Week 11 bye. He said Monday that he anticipates playing against the Chiefs this Sunday but will still need to see how he holds up in practice throughout the week. Thielen's impending return will cut into Jalen Coker's playing time unless the Panthers adjust by putting Coker on the perimeter and moving David Moore to the bench.