Thielen (hamstring) was spotted working off to the side during Monday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Monday's session wasn't an official one, as the Panthers merely held a bonus practice following their Week 11 bye. Even so, Thielen's lack of participation in drills doesn't inspire much confidence that he's fully recovered from the right hamstring injury that has kept him from playing since Week 3. The Panthers activated Thielen from injured reserve last Tuesday, but the transaction may have had more to do with the wideout's 21-day evaluation window expiring rather than being an indication that he was healthy. In any case, what Thielen is able to do in official practice sessions Wednesday through Friday will provide some guidance on his odds of playing in Sunday's game against Kansas City.