Thielen brought in both targets for 12 yards in the Panthers' 24-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Donning a uniform other than that of the Vikings' for the first time in a regular-season game, Thielen's production seemed to be affected by the downgrade in experience at quarterback. Rookie Bryce Young unsurprisingly focused most on tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Miles Sanders for short throws against a Falcons defense tough to pass against on the perimeter, leaving Thielen with a minimal role. Terrace Marshall (six targets) and rookie Jonathan Mingo (five targets) both notably garnered more of Young's attention among the wideouts, but it's very likely Thielen's veteran savvy increasingly comes into play as a benefit to the young signal-caller as the season unfolds.