Thielen brought in six of 10 targets for 42 yards in the Panthers' 16-13 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Thielen paced the Panthers in receptions and targets while checking in second in receiving yards, but on a night when Bryce Young threw for only 185 yards, those figures didn't amount too any remarkable fantasy production. The veteran wideout has now posted at least five catches in every game since Week 1, but he's now posted just 71 total receiving yards in the last two contests with Young going through a particularly rough patch. Thielen next sets his sights on a tough Cowboys secondary in a Week 11 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 19.