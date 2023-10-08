Thielen caught 11 of 13 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Lions.

Thielen once again led the Panthers in all major receiving categories. With his one-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Thielen has now scored in three of his last four games. The veteran has also hauled in at least seven passes in each of those contests, topping 100 yards twice during that span. Although Carolina's offensive has struggled under rookie quarterback Bryce Young, Thielen has benefitted from being the top target, including in garbage-time situations like the second half Sunday.