Thielen agreed to a three-year contract with the Panthers on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Thielen spent the first nine years of his career in Minnesota and drew 100-plus targets in four of the last six seasons. He secured 70 of 107 targets for 716 yards and six touchdowns with the Vikings last year but was let go earlier in March so Minnesota could free up cap space. After failing to top 1,000 yards in the last four seasons, the 32-year-old should have an opportunity to serve as the leading receiver in Carolina after the Panthers traded DJ Moore to the Bears as part of a deal to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, which the team is expected to use on a quarterback.
