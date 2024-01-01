Thielen secured all six targets for 38 yards in the Panthers' 26-0 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Thielen paced the Panthers in receptions and receiving yards while sharing the team lead in targets, but his modest yardage tally particularly underscores how underwhelming a day it was for Carolina's air attack. Thielen's fantasy value is unmistakably capped by Bryce Young's struggles most weeks, but he'll at least head into the Week 18 finale against the Buccaneers with back-to-back six-catch efforts.