Thielen was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Following the addition of Thielen's health concern, the Panthers' receiving corps is banged up, with DJ Chark sidelined due to a hamstring injury and Terrace Marshall also limited with a back issue. As a result, the state of the group will be one to watch closely to see who among Thielen, Chark and Marshall are available Sunday in Atlanta.