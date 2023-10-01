Thielen caught seven of eight targets for 76 yards and rushed once for six yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Thielen led the Panthers in receiving yards despite falling to his former team. After a quiet Week 1, Thielen has now caught 25 passes on 31 targets since. The 33-year-old offers a dependable option for rookie quarterback Bryce Young, providing good value despite Young's inconsistencies.